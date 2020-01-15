Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Coconut-Filled Fudge Cake

The coconut center in this moist cake is a pleasant surprise!

Coconut-Filled Fudge Cake

Ingredients

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons beaten egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup sweetened shredded coconut

1/3 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Cake:

2/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup canola oil

2 tablespoons beaten egg

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup hot water

1/3 cup buttermilk

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup baking cocoa

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons chopped pecans

Confectioners’ sugar

Directions

~In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar, egg, and vanilla until smooth. Stir in coconut and chocolate chips; set aside.

~In large bowl, beat the sugar, oil, egg, and vanilla until well blended.

~In a small bowl, combine water and buttermilk; set aside.

~Combine the flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; add to the sugar mixture alternately with buttermilk mixture, beating well after each addition. Stir in pecans.

~Pour half of the batter into a greased and floured 8-inch fluted tube pan. Spoon cream cheese mixture over batter to within 1/2 in. of edges; top with remaining batter.

~Bake at 350° for 35 to 40 minutes (or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean). Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack to cool completely. Dust with confectioners’ sugar.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.