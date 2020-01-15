Clarion Little League Registration Now Available Online

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Little League is unveiling an enhanced website that is now offering online registration.

(Photo: Members of the Clarion Little League ride in the Clarion Little League float during the 2019 ALF Parade. Submitted photo)

Divisions include Baseball, Softball and Tee Ball with programs for ages 5-16.

The early (discount) registration ends February 12th, 2020.

Please visit the Clarion Little League website for on-line registration information: http://clubs.bluesombrero.com/clarionlittleleague

