Dennis L. “Denny” Reedy, 58, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, January 14, 2020, at his home.

He was born on December 22, 1961, in Clarion; son of the late Russell Reedy, Sr. and Mary Lou Black Reedy of Knox.

Denny married the former Missy Dyess; who preceded him in death on July 26, 2013.

He worked as an Assistant Head Housekeeper for the Motel 6 in Clarion.

Denny enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding four-wheelers, and drinking beer.

He also enjoyed watching the Steelers and NASCAR on TV.

For those of you who knew Denny, knew how much of a “smart ass” he was.

Denny is survived by his seven children: Michelle Phillipi and Scott of Florida, Holly Devers and Jereme of Seminole, Ronald Devers and Kristin of Grove City, Rachel Devers and James of Clarion, Travis Reedy and Alisha of Clarion, Bobbi Sue Kay Reedy and Evan of Knox, and Shanna Vasbinder and her husband of Florida; thirteen grandchildren; a brother: Russell Reedy, Sr.; and three sisters: Susie Wyant, Bobbi Amato, and Sharon Greeley.

He was preceded in death by his father; wife; and a brother-in-law: Rick Amato.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with a Memorial Service to follow at noon in the funeral home with Rev. Carol Brown, pastor of the Monroe Chapel Methodist Church in Sligo.

