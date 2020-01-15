Ina Christine Peavy Hugar, formerly a resident of 917 Buffalo Street, Franklin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from complications of Parkinson’s disease surrounded by family.

She was born on August 27, 1929, in Karthaus, Pa., a beloved daughter of the late Howard G. and Julia R. ‘Nan’ (Rolley) Peavy.

Ina was an honor student and graduated valedictorian from Cooper Township High School in 1947. She was a staff reporter for two years and also an associate editor in chief for two years during her high school years. Her favorite band was Tommy Dorsey and enjoyed dancing and going to movies and musicals. After graduation, she gained employment in Phillisburg, Pa. as the executive secretary for the president of the bank.

She married the love of her life, Pennsylvania State Trooper Lee A. Hugar of Keewayden, on October 11, 1950. They celebrated 60 years together before Lee’s death in 2011.

Together they made their home at 917 Buffalo Street, where they raised ten children. Faith and Education were top and made it a goal for all of their children to be educated in the Roman Catholic Faith with challenging academics.

Ina made many coconut cream pies and fancy dinners only the finest restaurants could cater. Her exceptional organizational and homemaking skills enhanced the homestead to run smoothly. Having a gift to converse with people from young to old Ina always had a smile on her face, a laugh to share and always took time to help anyone in need.

Ina was a member of St. Patrick Church and a member of the Christian Mothers. She walked to daily Mass and enjoyed praying, singing and attending Our Mother of Perpetual Help Devotion. She enjoyed baking and donating cakes for Saint Patrick parish celebrations and Mission Fairs. Many of her homemade cakes frosted with her well-liked Seven Minute Frosting were bought quickly by her husband. She always smiled when she saw Lee walking home carrying the cake she just donated. She would then watch him place it on the kitchen table and wait patiently for the first piece as he smiled.

She helped with Cub Scouts and volunteered as a librarian at Saint Patrick School where all ten of her children graduated. She worked outside of the home at the former Penn Bank as a teller when her youngest children started high school at Venango Catholic in Oil City.

Ina is survived by her sons: Christopher Hugar (Kathy) of Terre Haute, Ind. and Joseph Hugar (Mary) of Hermitage PA; also surviving are her daughters: Julie Carone (Rick) of Erie, Colorado, Barbara Silata (Michael), of Elmira, NY, Mary Kay Ellis, Lisa Osborne (Brian), Pamela Kovacs of Franklin, Lori Hugar of Cranberry Twp., Venango County, Andree Sporer (Joseph) and Margaret Janidlo (Joseph) also of Franklin. Also surviving are 24 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her sister Emily Kay Peavy Jury and husband Philip of Penn State also survive.

Words can’t describe the sadness of not seeing our mother face to face every day but the fruits of her labor will be visible daily. Ina loved all of us unconditionally and loved us in a way we each felt to be her favorite child. God blessed us with an exceptional Catholic, woman, mother, mentor, friend, and confidant.

Well done Ina Christine, good and faithful servant! Together as a family we pray, “Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”

Friends may call Sunday, January 19th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. A Christian Wake Service will be conducted Sunday evening at 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Deacon Richard O’Polka of St. Patrick Church, presiding.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Patrick Church, Franklin on Monday, January 20th at 11:00 a.m. with Monsignor John J. Herbein, officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery, Franklin.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ina’s name can be made to St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin, Pa 16323.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.