Knox Teen Arrested For Assault After Allegedly Punching Woman Who Tried to Break Up Fight

BEAVER TWP. Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say charges will be filed as the result of a fight between two 16-year-old Knox teens. One of the boys allegedly struck the other teen’s mother as she was trying to break up the fight.

Trooper McBride said police were called to the area of 3157 Route 338 in Beaver Township on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 5:41 p.m., for a disturbance.

Two juveniles were involved in a fight and one of the boys had an injury to his leg that occurred when the other teen wrecked a minibike into him, according to police.

Police said that during the investigation it was discovered that the mother of one of the boys was punched while she was breaking up the fight. She suffered a split lip and a broken tooth.

Charges will be filed against the boy accused of assaulting the other teen’s mother.

