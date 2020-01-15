 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Local Girl Scouts Come Together For Cookie Kickoff Rally

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Cookie RallyCLARION, Pa. – Youth from Clarion, Redbank, and Keystone/Union service units came together on January 11 for the 2020 Girl Scouts Cookie Kickoff Rally.

Troops from these service units came up with activities/games/crafts to help teach Girl Scouts of all ages (Daisy through Ambassador) the following topics: Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills, and Business Ethics.

Girl Scouts sell cookies to teach these skills as a way to learn how to work as a team, build interpersonal skills, and most importantly – make memories and experiences that will last a lifetime.

Proceeds from the sales of Girl Scout cookies help troops at the local level fund programs, trips, and activities throughout the rest of the scouting year. They also help the local council, Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, create and provide programs and content for girls in Western Pennsylvania, including local scouts, to enjoy.

The three service units are currently working on plans for a “World Thinking Day” event on February 23 with times and location to be announced.

Troops from Brookville service unit have also been invited as the event continues to grow.

All troops are welcome.

If you know of a troop interested in participating in this event, please email tammy.r.lacross@gmail.com .

Girls from Kindergarten through 12th grade who are interested in joining the Girl Scouts, should contact Amy Oler at aoler@gswpa.org.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.