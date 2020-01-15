Local Girl Scouts Come Together For Cookie Kickoff Rally

CLARION, Pa. – Youth from Clarion, Redbank, and Keystone/Union service units came together on January 11 for the 2020 Girl Scouts Cookie Kickoff Rally.

Troops from these service units came up with activities/games/crafts to help teach Girl Scouts of all ages (Daisy through Ambassador) the following topics: Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills, and Business Ethics.

Girl Scouts sell cookies to teach these skills as a way to learn how to work as a team, build interpersonal skills, and most importantly – make memories and experiences that will last a lifetime.

Proceeds from the sales of Girl Scout cookies help troops at the local level fund programs, trips, and activities throughout the rest of the scouting year. They also help the local council, Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, create and provide programs and content for girls in Western Pennsylvania, including local scouts, to enjoy.

The three service units are currently working on plans for a “World Thinking Day” event on February 23 with times and location to be announced.

Troops from Brookville service unit have also been invited as the event continues to grow.

All troops are welcome.

If you know of a troop interested in participating in this event, please email tammy.r.lacross@gmail.com .

Girls from Kindergarten through 12th grade who are interested in joining the Girl Scouts, should contact Amy Oler at aoler@gswpa.org.

