Martha (Marcie) Ann Hoffman, 83, of Harrisville passed away January 13, 2020.

Marcie was born March 7, 1936, to Martha Elizabeth Wilson and Albert James Simons in Mercer.

She attended grade school in Stoneboro, PA and was a member of the last graduating class of Sandy Lake High School in 1954. She married Dale J. Hoffman of Harrisville, Irwin Township on May 2, 1956, at the Church of St. Columbkille in Stoneboro.

Mrs. Hoffman worked at Bashline Memorial Hospital for 15 years, first as a secretary to the Pathologist/Mercer County Coroner for two years then as assistant to the Administrator until retirement in 1979. While employed at the hospital, Mrs. Hoffman was a member of the County, State and National Registry of Medical Secretaries. She attended an annual seminar hosted by Penn State University for Medical Secretaries.

Mrs. Hoffman enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends and going to the casinos. When at home, she enjoyed crocheting, crafting and sewing. She was also an avid reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast.

Mrs. Hoffman is survived by her sons Dannie Hoffman and his wife Diana and George Hoffman. Her grandchildren Amanda, Kevin D. II, and Emmett. Great-grandchildren Melissa, Kevin D., and Eli. One great great granddaughter Lilly Mae. Her sisters Lynda Safron and her husband Dan and Katie Ruth Henderson. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Mrs. Hoffman is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Kevin D. Hoffman and his wife Pamela Sue, her brother David A. Simons.

The Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Friends and family can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com.

