Coroner Called to Scene of Vehicle vs. Amish Buggy Crash on Route 322

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle versus Amish buggy collision on U.S. Route 322 near Shippenville on Tuesday evening.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the accident happened around 5:26 p.m. on U.S. Route 322 near Wingard’s Farm Market.

The dispatcher confirmed that a vehicle struck an Amish buggy, and Clarion County Coroner Daniel M. Shingledecker was later called to the scene.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department, Knox Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were also dispatched to the scene.

A portion of U.S. Route 322 between State Route 208 and Wingard’s Farm Market was closed for several hours.

The scene was cleared and the road reopened around 10:43 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

