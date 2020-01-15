Nicole’s Bridal Boutique Marks 15 Years Today

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Nicole’s Bridal Boutique in Seneca reached its 15-year milestone today.

Owner Nicole Snyder, a Cranberry High School graduate, opened the boutique shortly after graduating from Kent State University with a Fashion Merchandising Degree and completing a Buying Internship with Macy’s in Miami, Florida.

Nicole thought the big city life was for her until she realized her roots and family were back home in Venango County.

The boutique originated and sustained a location on Route 257 in Seneca for eight years. Then, Nicole purchased the former Dick’s Dry Cleaning building located at 111 East State Road, in Seneca, and moved the store to a larger space in 2013.

Nicole attributes much of the company’s success to the local support received from the community over the years.

“When I started the business, I was only 22 years old. I wasn’t much older than the high school seniors and younger than many of my brides. The most amazing part of this incredible 15-year journey has been making lifelong friends with so many of the customers,” Nicole told exploreClarion.com.

“I have watched many of the girls shop for the perfect prom dress and then come back as brides. Now, many of them have families and are bringing their kids in for weddings and social events. It has been such a blessing to see so many of these young ladies grow into adulthood and share their special occasions with them.”

Nicole has seen many changes over the past 15 years in the bridal industry.

Most recently internet sales and overseas counterfeits are the biggest adversities in the industry, as well as an increase in Chinese tariffs. Although these might be increasingly affecting the overall retail climate nationally, Nicole’s Bridal is proud to report a 50.4% increase in wedding gown sales in 2019.

Nicole expects 2020 to be one of the largest wedding years she has seen to date.

In order to accommodate this upswing, Nicole’s has brought in fresh inventory at prices our local economy can afford. Many of the gowns are custom made to the bride’s specifications – but at available and affordable prices.

In 2019, the company expanded their wedding gown selection to include the “Curvy Collection” which includes gowns designed specifically for plus-size brides.

This year, Nicole’s will concentrate heavily on the wedding industry, expanding bridal gown and bridesmaid selections, as well as adding a tuxedo suite.

Nicole’s Bridal Boutique is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m until 2:00 p.m.

The boutique is also available for special appointments and private parties.

For those who are planning a wedding, be sure to check out Nicole’s Bridal at area wedding shows or find up-to-date information on their Facebook page here.

