Richard Woods

Richard A Woods. 69 of Oil City, PA, passed away on January 13th, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born July 17th, 1950 in Franklin, Pa. Was the son of the late Julius Woods and Alice Parker.

Richard married Marlene Woods on November, 16th 1997.

Richard was an accomplished Iron and Steelworker. Richard was a devoted and loving husband and father who loved to spend time with his family. He loved family trips, home-cooked meals and bluegrass music with the Meadors family. He was known for his joy and laughter. Richard loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and evangelized everywhere he went.

In addition to his wife, left to cherish his memory are his two daughters; Jessica Palmer and husband Cody and Emily Woods. Siblings; Ruby White, Don Woods and wife Chy, Gerald Woods and Fran Ehrard and husband Mark.

There will be no visitation.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at The General Assembly of God at 6:00 P.M. 2021 E. Rover Rd. Newton Falls, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 312 W. Park Street, Franklin.

