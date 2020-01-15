Say What?!: Kentucky Road Sign Hacked to Say ‘Send Nudes’

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. – An electronic sign at the side of a Kentucky captured the attention of drivers with an unusual request: “Send nudes.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed the sign at the side of Kentucky Route 92 in Whitley County was hacked on Thursday morning by someone who changed the message to “Send nudes.”

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.