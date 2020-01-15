 

Say What?!: Kentucky Road Sign Hacked to Say ‘Send Nudes’

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Kentucky-road-sign-hacked-to-say-Send-nudesWHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. – An electronic sign at the side of a Kentucky captured the attention of drivers with an unusual request: “Send nudes.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed the sign at the side of Kentucky Route 92 in Whitley County was hacked on Thursday morning by someone who changed the message to “Send nudes.”

Read the full story here.


