 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Let Frosty Decide Your Discount at Faller’s Furniture!

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Annotation 2020-01-15 055804 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Let Frosty decide you discount at Faller’s Furniture! Save up to 20% – Four days only.

The event runs thru Monday, January 20.

Faller’s Furniture hours:

Thursday, January 16: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, January 17: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 18: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monday, January 20: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Annotation 2020-01-15 055830 (1)

Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.