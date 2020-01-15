State Police Calls: Drug Possession, Domestic, Theft, Harassment, Accidents

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State responded to the following calls:

Drug Possession

On Jan. 5, 2020, police responded to an incident on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 62.0.

Police say 40-year-old Timothy Ryan Gerred Jr. of Graham, N.C., was walking along the berm of I-80 westbound carrying a book bag and a rifle case.

Gerred was found with a small amount of marijuana and an AK-47 style assault rifle, according to police.

He was taken into custody and arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeff Miller.

Bail was set at $5,000.

Police say Gerred was unable to post bail.

Assault in Sligo

Police responded to an active domestic dispute at 1620 Bald Eagle St. in Sligo Borough on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 7:30 a.m.

Police say upon arrival, it was determined that a verbal altercation had turned physical.

According to police, they arrested 37-year-old Kimberly Johnson and 28-year-old Jeremy Leduc, both of Sligo.

Police say charges were filed on both involved parties.

Harassment in Limestone Township

Police responded to 150 Cyphert Ln. in Limestone Twp. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 4:37 a.m.

Both defendants shoved the other defendant during the incident according to Trooper Cyphert.

28-year-old Brandan Brocious and 26-year-old Elynn Sumser, both of Mayport, were arrested and non-traffic citations were filed at District Court 18-3-04.

Theft in Bar Parking Lot

Police say an unknown suspect took several items, including a rifle valued at $450.00 from a car parked at Doc’s Tavern, 8900 Route 68 in Toby Twp. around 5:00 p.m. Dec. 4, 2019.

Police say the items were taken from a 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis owned by a 66-year-old Rimersburg man.

Items taken include:

– Black nylon rifle case, value $25.00

– TASCO 3x9x40, value $50.00

– RemSport Ludlow, Massachusetts 760 walnut stock, value $450.00

– 30-60 ammunition, value $20.00

The case remains under investigation.

Deer Struck in Beaver Township

According to police, 32-year-old William Kelley, of Clarion, was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near mile marker 66.4 in a 2016 Volkswagen Golf when he struck a deer on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at 7:29 p.m.

Police say when the deer entered the travel lane, Kelly was unable to avoid hitting it.

Kelly was able to bring his vehicle to a final rest on the left side berm of I-80.

No injuries were reported.

Vehicle vs. Deer in Beaver Township

Police say 57-year-old K.R. Crawford, of Emlenton, was traveling east on Interstate 80 near Canoe Ripple Rd. in Beaver Twp. when a deer ran into his path.

Police say Crawford, who was driving a 2013 Honda Civic, struck the deer in the left lane.

Crawford was able to bring the car to a controlled stop east of the point of impact.

No charges were filed.

