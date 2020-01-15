Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
Jan. 14 scores.
BOYS
AML
Ridgway 45, DuBois Central Catholic 26
Johnsonburg 48, Brockway 45
Elk County Catholic 64, Curwensville 4
D9 LEAGUE
St. Marys 77, Punxsutawney 49
NTL
Port Allegany 57, Northern Potter 47
Coudersport 57, Otto-Eldred 41
Cameron County 74, Galeton 28
Oswayo Valley 57, Austin 55
NON-CONFERENCE
Sheffield 66, Tidioute Charter 22
GIRLS
AML
DuBois Central Catholic 42, Ridgway 40
Elk County Catholic 27, Curwensville 14
NON-CONFERENCE
St. Marys 58, Kane 38
DuBois 43, Clearfield 31
