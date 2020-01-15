Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Jan. 14 scores.

BOYS

AML

Ridgway 45, DuBois Central Catholic 26

Johnsonburg 48, Brockway 45

Elk County Catholic 64, Curwensville 4

D9 LEAGUE

St. Marys 77, Punxsutawney 49

NTL

Port Allegany 57, Northern Potter 47

Coudersport 57, Otto-Eldred 41

Cameron County 74, Galeton 28

Oswayo Valley 57, Austin 55

NON-CONFERENCE

Sheffield 66, Tidioute Charter 22

GIRLS

AML

DuBois Central Catholic 42, Ridgway 40

Elk County Catholic 27, Curwensville 14

NON-CONFERENCE

St. Marys 58, Kane 38

DuBois 43, Clearfield 31

