 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 14 scores.

BOYS

AML

Ridgway 45, DuBois Central Catholic 26
Johnsonburg 48, Brockway 45
Elk County Catholic 64, Curwensville 4

D9 LEAGUE

St. Marys 77, Punxsutawney 49

NTL

Port Allegany 57, Northern Potter 47
Coudersport 57, Otto-Eldred 41
Cameron County 74, Galeton 28
Oswayo Valley 57, Austin 55

NON-CONFERENCE

Sheffield 66, Tidioute Charter 22

GIRLS

AML

DuBois Central Catholic 42, Ridgway 40
Elk County Catholic 27, Curwensville 14

NON-CONFERENCE

St. Marys 58, Kane 38
DuBois 43, Clearfield 31


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.