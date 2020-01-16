A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Friday Night – A chance of snow after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 20. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Snow before 2pm, then rain and snow between 2pm and 4pm, then rain after 4pm. High near 40. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Rain showers before 10pm, then rain and snow showers between 10pm and midnight, then snow showers after midnight. Low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

M.L.King Day – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

