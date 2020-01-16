 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Boys’ Basketball: Callen, Deas Show Continues in Win Over Redbank; NC, Keystone, Clarion All Win

Thursday, January 16, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Deion Deas Clarion-Limestone BakaysaNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (D9Sports) – Hayden Callen and Deion Deas combined to score 51 points, as visiting Clarion-Limestone raced past Redbank Valley, 79-56.

(Photo of Deion Deas. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Callen led the way for the Lions with 28 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots with Deas adding 23 points, six assists and two steals.

Also for C-L, Jordan Hesdon had eight points and four steals and Braden Rankin also scored eight points.

Owen Magagnotti led Redbank Valley with 17 points with Bryson Bain adding 11 and Chris Marshall 10.

NORTH CLARION 48, MONITEAU 35

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – Drew Gatesman scored a career-best 22 points and added eight rebounds to lead visiting North Clarion to a 48-35 win over Moniteau.

Matson Higgins added 15 points and five assists in the win for the Wolves.

Ethan McDeavitt led Moniteau with 12 points with Gage Neal chipping in nine and Quinton Scriven eight.

CLARION 57, UNION 34

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – Using balance on offense visiting Clarion beat Union, 57-34.

Cal German paced the Bobcats with 16 points, eight assists and five steals. Hunter Craddock added 10 points and seven rebounds with Nick Frederick also scoring 10 points and Skylar Rhoades chipping in eight points and a team-best eight rebounds.

Truman Vereb had 13 points for Union with Isaac Saylor adding seven.

KEYSTONE 59, A-C VALLEY 46

KNOX, Pa. – Behind 16 points each from Troy Johnson and Marc Rearick, Keystone knocked off visiting A-C Valley, 59-46.

Colin Say added eight points for the Panthers with Alex Rapp chipping in six points, five assists and three steals.

Levi Orton led A-C Valley with 18 points with Eddie Stevanus adding 12.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.