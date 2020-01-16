Boys’ Basketball: Callen, Deas Show Continues in Win Over Redbank; NC, Keystone, Clarion All Win

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (D9Sports) – Hayden Callen and Deion Deas combined to score 51 points, as visiting Clarion-Limestone raced past Redbank Valley, 79-56.

(Photo of Deion Deas. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Callen led the way for the Lions with 28 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots with Deas adding 23 points, six assists and two steals.

Also for C-L, Jordan Hesdon had eight points and four steals and Braden Rankin also scored eight points.

Owen Magagnotti led Redbank Valley with 17 points with Bryson Bain adding 11 and Chris Marshall 10.

NORTH CLARION 48, MONITEAU 35

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – Drew Gatesman scored a career-best 22 points and added eight rebounds to lead visiting North Clarion to a 48-35 win over Moniteau.

Matson Higgins added 15 points and five assists in the win for the Wolves.

Ethan McDeavitt led Moniteau with 12 points with Gage Neal chipping in nine and Quinton Scriven eight.

CLARION 57, UNION 34

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – Using balance on offense visiting Clarion beat Union, 57-34.

Cal German paced the Bobcats with 16 points, eight assists and five steals. Hunter Craddock added 10 points and seven rebounds with Nick Frederick also scoring 10 points and Skylar Rhoades chipping in eight points and a team-best eight rebounds.

Truman Vereb had 13 points for Union with Isaac Saylor adding seven.

KEYSTONE 59, A-C VALLEY 46

KNOX, Pa. – Behind 16 points each from Troy Johnson and Marc Rearick, Keystone knocked off visiting A-C Valley, 59-46.

Colin Say added eight points for the Panthers with Alex Rapp chipping in six points, five assists and three steals.

Levi Orton led A-C Valley with 18 points with Eddie Stevanus adding 12.

