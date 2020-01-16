Cases Against County Jail Inmate Charged for Intentionally Overflowing Toilets Moves Forward

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The cases against a Clarion County Jail inmate who allegedly intentionally flooded his cells, causing water to pour out and damage the floor below, moved forward in court this week.

According to court documents, the following charges against 26-year-old David Wayne Brandon, of Emlenton, were waived for court on Tuesday, January 14:

– Institutional Vandalism Education Facility, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief-Tamper With Property, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Brandon remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

According to a criminal complaint, on December 18, Detective William Peck, of CNET, was provided information by Deputy Warden Sprankle, of the Clarion County Jail, that two inmates, David Wayne Brandon and 22-year-old Robert Caleb Weick, of Shippenville, flooded their cells which caused water to flood parts of the block they are housed in.

Detective Peck was provided with the corrections officers’ reports and the video footage of the incident. Deputy Warden Sprankle noted the block area floor is tile, and this type of incident causes moisture in the floor that will cause the tiles to lift and create damage to the block.

The video of the incident shows water running out of Brandon’s cell onto the walkway in front of his cell, over the walkway, and pouring out onto the block area below. The video also shows a corrections officer entering the block, seeing the water, and walking upstairs to the doorway of Brandon’s cell. The video then shows water running out of Weick’s cell, pouring out onto the block floor below, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the flooding was created when each of the inmates in question blocked the gaps underneath their cell doors with a towel; overflowed the toilet to cause water to back up in the cell; and then removed the towels to allow the water to escape the cells in a rapid fashion, in an obvious intentional act.

The corrections officer in the video, who was filling in for another officer who took the day off, began her shift at 6:00 p.m. and the acts occurred around 6:30 p.m.

According to the complaint, Weick made a comment to the corrections officer that it “wasn’t her night” to work and stated that if he’d known she was there, he would not have “done it.”

On December 11, another corrections officer was talking to Brandon about his behavior in the jail when Brandon allegedly made the comment that “in his eight years of being in the jail at times that was the only time he has ever flooded his cell.”

On December 12, Brandon had a misconduct hearing and admitted to flooding his cell on purpose, the complaint notes.

Brandon and Weick were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on Thursday, January 3.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for Weick was continued on January 14, and is scheduled to resume at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21.

According to court documents, Weick is currently being held in the Clarion County Jail in lieu of $50,000.00 monetary bail on an alleged robbery and assault case that is continuing to make its way through the court system.

Brandon is lodged in the Clarion County Jail on a probation violation, court documents indicate.

