Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Butter Pecan Fudge

This buttery, caramel-flavored fudge is an excellent snack!

Butter Pecan Fudge

Ingredients

1 teaspoon plus 1/2 cup butter, cubed

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar

1 cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted

Directions

~Line an 8-inch square pan with foil; grease foil with one teaspoon butter.

~In a large heavy saucepan, combine remaining butter, granulated and brown sugars, cream, and salt. Bring to a rapid boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Cook, without stirring, until a candy thermometer reads 234° (soft-ball stage). Remove from heat. Add vanilla to pan (do not stir).

~Cool, without stirring, to 110°, about 30 minutes. Beat with a spoon until fudge just begins to thicken. Gradually stir in confectioners’ sugar until smooth; add nuts and continue stirring until fudge becomes very thick and just begins to lose its sheen. Immediately spread into prepared pan. Cool.

~Using foil, lift fudge out of pan. Remove foil; cut fudge into 1-inch squares. Store between layers of waxed paper in an airtight container.

