On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Dennis William Porter of R.D. 2 Parker passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 69, at the Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo, Pennsylvania.

Dennis was born December 20, 1950, at home in Black Fox, West Monterey, Pennsylvania to the late Floyd William and Ethel Grace (Jordan) Porter.

He was a 1969 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School and a 1971 graduate of the New Castle School of Trades, New Castle, Pennsylvania, where he earned a degree in Carpentry.

A Master Carpenter, he worked in his early career during the mid-1970s in Virginia and West Virginia. He then returned home and, for the past 30 years, performed new home construction and major remodeling of homes in the local area. Dennis made his home in his family’s homestead with his brother Vaughn.

He was preceded in death by his father Floyd and his mother Grace. He is survived by his brother Vaughn Porter of Parker R.D., his sister Marilyn (William) McCall of Parker, his sister Brenda (William) Carper of Martinsburg, West Virginia, 3 nieces, and 1 nephew.

A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held at the Parker Fire Hall on Tuesday, January 21st from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. A fundraiser to cover medical expenses is planned at the Parker Fire Hall on Sunday, February 9th from Noon – 6:00 p.m.

