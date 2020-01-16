Gatesman Hits 1,000 Points in North Clarion Win Over Moniteau

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (D9Sports) – Abby Gatesman wrote her name into the North Clarion record books Wednesday night when she became the ninth girls’ player in school history to score her 1,000th career point.

But to hear the She-Wolves senior tell it, while she appreciates the accomplishment, it isn’t as big of a deal as you would think.

“It’s definitely really cool, it’s a cool experience,” Gatesman said. “I think more than anything, it’s a little bit of perspective for my career. I’m truly grateful for this but it doesn’t even crack my top five. I’m just grateful and really lucky.”

In typical Gatesman fashion, she was quick to point out that the shot came from the same spot on the court – the corner near the visitors’ bench where her former teammate, Tori Obenrader, hit the shot to break the school’s all-time scoring record.

“We kind of joked in the locker room that’s the same spit where Tori broke the record for the school,” Gatesman said. “So this is just kind of cool to get it there.”

The milestone shot came at the 5:44 mark of the second quarter when Gatesman took a pass from fellow senior Mackenzie Bauer and drilled the uncontested 3-pointer against a Moniteau zone.

The shot gave Gatesman 1,000 points exactly – she needed nine coming into the night – and she finished with a game-high 19 points on the night and 1,010 in her career. She is the third Terry Dreihaup-coached player to get to 1,000 points for the She-Wolves joining Tori Obenrader (Class of 2018, 2,115 career points) and Abbie Schmader (Class of 2016, 1,066 career points).

“It just shows how much hard work (all three of them) put in,” Dreihaup said. “They put it in all 12 months out of the year. The girls put in hard work, and their teammates see them. They are team players and they deserve it. They work hard.”

Gatesman milestone shot came during a 28-2 run by North Clarion that turned an early 7-2 deficit into a 30-9 lead following four straight points – the last two from the line – from Amya Green.

After scoring just two points in the first quarter, Gatesman scored seven in the second quarter but never really forced anything just allowing the game to come to her.

“I told the girls before the game, it’s just any other game,” Gatesman said. “It’s really cool, but we wanted to come in win more than anything.”

Watch Gatesman’s full postgame interview.

Early on, the winning part seemed like it might be more of a challenge against a Moniteau team that entered the game having won three straight including a victory last week over Brookville.

The Warriors raced out to the early 7-2 run thanks to strong play from Aslyn Pry, who scored four of her team-high 16 points, in the games first 5:05.

But Haley Sherman helped stabilize things for North Clarion when she converted back-to-back old-school 3-point plays to start the 28-2 game-changing run.

“I think it’s once one shot goes in the girls start going,” Dreihaup said. “I think they were a little tight tonight after the Keystone game – a nine-point win – Monday. But once we were down 7-2, I think we went into halftime up 32-14. So they made a good comeback. I was just proud of the way they played tonight. They battled and got the win.”

Sherman finished with 14 points and six rebounds while converting four old-school 3-point chances.

“Haley played really well tonight,” Dreihaup said.

North Clarion’s depth was on display the entire night with eight different She-Wolves finishing the scoresheet including six points from Trinity Thompson, who also added seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Aslyn Pry paced Moniteau with 16 points and nine rebounds despite being in first-half foul trouble with three. Kristin Auvil added 11 points, while Abby Rottman and Haley Pry each scored seven.

The other 1,000-point scorers for North Clarion girls’ basketball are Wendy Obenrader (Class of 1991, 1,822 points), Gina Hartle (Class of 1994, 1,299 points), Chris Allio (Class of 1990, 1,225 points), Megan Miller (Class of 1995, 1,122 points), Jess Tarr (Class of 2010, 1,047 points) and Jessica Weaver (Class of 2000, 1,030 points).

Watch Gatesman quest for 1,000 points Wednesday with highlights from North Clarion principal Ed Baumcratz.

The win improved North Clarion to 12-0 on the year while Moniteau fell to 5-9.

The She-Wolves are back in action at Clarion Friday on Laurel Eye Clinic High School basketball via exploreRadio while Moniteau hosts A-C Valley Friday.

