Girls’ Basketball: Union Gets Much-Needed Win Over Clarion; Keystone, KC Get Wins

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Putting four players in double digits, Union snapped a four-game losing streak with a 51-46 win over visiting Clarion.

(Photo: Dominika Logue, Union)

Keira Croyle led the Golden Damsels with 13 points with Dominika Logue adding a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. Maggie Minick chipped in 11 points and Hailey Kriebel had 10 points.

Meanwhile, the Union defense limited Kait Constantino, who entered the game averaging 21.9 ppg to a season-low nine points.

Jordan Best led the Lady Cats with 13 points, KK Girvin scored 10 points and Payton Simko chipped in eight tallies.

KEYSTONE 47, A-C VALLEY 27

FOXBURG, Pa. – Behind 17 points from Natalie Bowser, Keystone earned a 47-27 road victory over A-C Valley.

Emily Lauer added 14 points for the Lady Panthers while Jozee Weaver netted eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Andrea Meals had seven points in the loss for the Lady Falcons. Rachel Cullen and Avah Burke each had six tallies.

KARNS CITY 49, FOREST AREA 14

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Emma Jones’ game-high 21 points lifted visiting Karns City over Forest Area, 49-14.

Jones also had four 3-pointers for the Lady Gremlins. Britney Friters added nine points while Brooke Manuel netted six. Emily Huff and Abby Callihan each had four points.

Jessica Wagner paced Forest Area with seven tallies.

