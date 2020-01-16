 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Joann S. Beal

Thursday, January 16, 2020 @ 05:01 PM

Posted by Jill McDermott

beal,JoannJoann S. Beal, 86, of 31 Fisher Ave. Oil City, PA. passed away Jan. 15, 2019 at 3:55 p.m. after an extended illness.

Born Nov. 3, 1933, in Seneca, PA., she was the daughter of the late Donald & Edna Xander Shreffler

Joan was a 1951 Graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was married on July 16, 1953, in Mayville, NY to James C. Beal and he preceded her in death on June 23, 2015.

Joann had worked as a secretary for United Natural Gas and later for National Fuel Gas.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Joan is survived by her son James (Doug) Beal & his special friend and companion Beverly Gardiner of Oil City, one sister Carol Allen of FL, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, and parents she was preceded in death by a sister Norma Heeter.

Funeral Services will be private.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or to Asera Care Hospice.

The Family would like to thank Joann’s Caregivers Helen, Lisa, Denise, Nancy, Vicki, and Darla. They would also like to thank the wonderful nurses at Asera Care Hospice Andrea and Tonya.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.