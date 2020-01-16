Joann S. Beal, 86, of 31 Fisher Ave. Oil City, PA. passed away Jan. 15, 2019 at 3:55 p.m. after an extended illness.

Born Nov. 3, 1933, in Seneca, PA., she was the daughter of the late Donald & Edna Xander Shreffler

Joan was a 1951 Graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was married on July 16, 1953, in Mayville, NY to James C. Beal and he preceded her in death on June 23, 2015.

Joann had worked as a secretary for United Natural Gas and later for National Fuel Gas.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Joan is survived by her son James (Doug) Beal & his special friend and companion Beverly Gardiner of Oil City, one sister Carol Allen of FL, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, and parents she was preceded in death by a sister Norma Heeter.

Funeral Services will be private.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or to Asera Care Hospice.

The Family would like to thank Joann’s Caregivers Helen, Lisa, Denise, Nancy, Vicki, and Darla. They would also like to thank the wonderful nurses at Asera Care Hospice Andrea and Tonya.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

