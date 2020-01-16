Teen Facing Drug, Open Lewdness Charges in Clarion Waives Hearing

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A teen waived his hearing Tuesday on charges from an incident where he was allegedly spotted by a police officer urinating along a street in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 19-year-old Caleb Wade Hetrick, of Brookville, were waived for court on Tuesday, January 14:

Marijuana-Small Amt Personal Use, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3

Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

Purchase Etc Alcoholic Beverage By A Minor, Summary

Intoxicated Pedestrian Causing Hazard, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Hetrick remains free after being released on his own recognizance.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough in early September 2019.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:21 a.m. on September 1, Officer Maxwell, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, was on a routine patrol in Clarion Borough in the area of the 600 and 700 blocks of Boundary Street when he observed a white male standing off the side of the road urinating in plain view of other individuals walking nearby.

Officer Maxwell pulled up and called to the man to come over to the police vehicle, and the man allegedly zipped his pants and began to walk away. When Officer Maxwell exited his vehicle, the man began to run down the road.

Officer Maxwell then got back into his vehicle, turned on the emergency lights, and began to pursue the man. The man, who was carrying a blue and black bag in his arms, also nearly ran into a group of females walking along the road, the complaint indicates.

After running a short distance, the man began to slow, and eventually came to a stop. Officer Maxwell then pulled up and ordered the man to the ground.

According to the complaint, the man refused to comply, and Officer Maxwell then assisted him to the ground where he was handcuffed.

The complaint notes the man, who was later identified as Caleb Hetrick, had glassy bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He also allegedly admitted to drinking that night.

According to the complaint, Hetrick was very concerned about the officer searching his bags and stated the bag on his back was his, but the bag he was carrying in his arms was not his, and said “a friend gave it to him.”

Hetrick was placed under arrest for underage drinking, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct. The complaint notes Hetrick identified an object found in his front pocket as a “dab vape.”

The complaint states Hetrick told Officer Maxwell he ran because he was scared. Hetrick also stated he knew he should not have been urinating beside the road, and stated he knew Officer Maxwell was a police officer when he started to run.

According to the complaint, a later search of Hetrick’s bags found the following items:

a mostly full bottle of Pinnacle vodka

four cans of Bud Lite

a blue pipe with marijuana residue

a small lighter

a large propane torch

a butane lighter

a container with marijuana dab

a THC vape stick

a glass container containing unburnt marijuana bud

All of the items were tagged and logged into evidence along with the dab vape seized from Hetrick’s pocket.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 14.

