Obenrader Leads Gannon Over Clarion U. Women

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion graduate Tori Obenrader returned to Clarion County and had her way with Clarion leading her Gannon team to a 75-55 PSAC West victory.

(Photo: Tori Obenrader of Gannon. Photo by Mike Schnelle)

Obenrader scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed a game-best 14 rebounds to help the Lady Knights to the victory.

Chelsea Rourke added 14 points and Sam Pirosko 11 for Gannon.

Ke’Ariah Massiah was the top scorer for Clarion, logging 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Sharpshooter Emily Brown pitched in 12 on 4-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc, and Jada Smith provided seven rebounds to go with six points.

Gannon improved to 12-4 overall and 8-2 in the PSAC West. Clarion fell to 3-13 overall and 1-9 in the PSAC West.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.