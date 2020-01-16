 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Obenrader Leads Gannon Over Clarion U. Women

Thursday, January 16, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Tori Obenrader 1 SchnelleCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion graduate Tori Obenrader returned to Clarion County and had her way with Clarion leading her Gannon team to a 75-55 PSAC West victory.

(Photo: Tori Obenrader of Gannon. Photo by Mike Schnelle)

Obenrader scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed a game-best 14 rebounds to help the Lady Knights to the victory.

Chelsea Rourke added 14 points and Sam Pirosko 11 for Gannon.

Ke’Ariah Massiah was the top scorer for Clarion, logging 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Sharpshooter Emily Brown pitched in 12 on 4-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc, and Jada Smith provided seven rebounds to go with six points.

Gannon improved to 12-4 overall and 8-2 in the PSAC West. Clarion fell to 3-13 overall and 1-9 in the PSAC West.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.