Sheriff Munsee Cites Code 1620 Rights in Response to ‘Whole Wrongful Action’ Taken by Commissioners

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Sheriff Rex Munsee responded on Wednesday to the 2-1 vote by the Clarion County Commissioners to deny Munsee’s request to hire former District Attorney Mark Aaron to fill the vacant position of Deputy Sheriff.

“Look up PA County Code 1620 rights, and that is my response to the whole wrongful action they took yesterday,” said Munsee.

Part of Section 1620 states: “The exercise of such responsibilities by the county commissioners shall in no way affect the hiring, discharging, and supervising rights and obligations with respect to such employees as may be vested in the judges or other county officers.”

The section essentially says that elected “row office” officials can hire or fire their own employees if they are within the budget.

“I may be forced to challenge the action in court because of what’s in 1620, but I hope it doesn’t come to that,” continued Munsee.

“I’m hoping they will reconsider because of 1620, and if they do get legal counsel, I’m certain any attorney anywhere will tell them about 1620 rights.”

Commissioner Wayne Brosius voted “yes” and Commissioners Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley voted “no” for the full-time, 40-hour per week, non-exempt position slated to start on February 3 at $12.01 per hour.

