 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: UPS Drop-Off Location Moved to Riverhill Battery Warehouse

Thursday, January 16, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

riverhill-battery-UPSSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Riverhill Battery Warehouse is now accepting your outgoing UPS shipments.

With the recent closure of Marianne Pharmacy, many people have been wondering where they can take their UPS packages to be shipped.

Wonder no more!

The UPS Drop off Location has been moved to the Riverhill Battery Warehouse.

That’s right, not only does Battery Warehouse provide a wide range of batteries to fill your needs, they are now a UPS labeling and drop-off location.

Riverhill Battery Warehouse is located at 11041 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

For more information, visit TheBatteryHouse.com or call 814-227-2123.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.