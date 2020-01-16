Third-Quarter Outburst Helps Karns City’s Beighley Score His 1,000th Career Point

KARNS CITY, Pa. (D9Sports) – At halftime, Karns City head coach Chris Bellis told his junior star point guard Chase Beighley that Beighley wasn’t going to reach 1,000 points Wednesday night and the Gremlins needed to concentrate on beating visiting Forest Area.

(Photo of Chase Beighley of Karns City, who scored his 1,000th career point Wednesday night, with his dad Dave Beighley. Photo by Holly Mead. See more of Mead’s work here.)

Bellis has never been so happy to be wrong.

Beighley, who entered Wednesday night’s home contest needing 26 points to become the 12th Karns City boys’ player to reach 1,000 career points, was sitting on eight points at halftime and his team led the underdog Fires by just a single point, 24-23.

But Beighley exploded for 18 third-quarter points and had his milestone before the fourth quarter even began. He finished with a game-high 29 points, and the Gremlins rolled to an 80-59 win.

“At halftime, I talked about regaining our focus,” Bellis said. “I told Chase he wasn’t going to get it tonight and let’s get past that and win the basketball game. I think we lacked some focus in the first half because of the possibility of him scoring his 1,000 points. But in the end, it worked out and he got it. I wanted him to get it at home, and we are on the road Friday. His family was all there. I was happy it worked out for him.”

Beighley’s third-quarter explosion was part of a bigger 35-point third quarter for Karns City, which helped the Gremlins go ahead 59-37 after three.

Ethan McElroy also played a great third quarter scoring nine of his 16 points in the quarter. He also added seven assists.

Micah Rupp chipped in 11 points for Karns City, while Luke Garing climbed the boards for a game-high 15 rebounds to go with five points.

Jullian Gillenwater, who was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and 11 of 12 from the line in the game, paced Forest Area with 23 points while adding five rebounds. Franklin Meals chipped in 19 for the Fires with Noah Burke adding five points, six steals and five rebounds.

Beighley is the 12th Gremlin boys’ player to reach 1,000 points and the first since Tyler Kepple (1,118 career points) hit the mark in 2014.

“It was nice for him to reach this accomplishment,” Bellis said. “He deserves it. He works hard. He puts a lot of time in the offseason and is really committed to making himself and his teammates better.”

The other 1,000-point scorers for Karns City with their graduation year include Tyler Callihan (2005, 1,554 points), Doug Rodgers (1998, 1,445 points), Jeff Craig (1982, 1,366 points), Mark Lankitus (1982, 1,339 points), Patrick Craig (2002, 1,336 points), Tom Gaiser (1964, 1,160 points), Robert Zanella (1979, 1,110 points), Adam Cramer (1991, 1,045 points), Mark Whitmer (1973, 1,038 points) and Darren Callihan (1988, 1,030 points).

