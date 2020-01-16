Two More People Charged in Brawl in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two more people have been charged in connection with a brawl that occurred on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township in November.

According to court documents, the Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 37-year-old Leteesha VanRiper and 32-year-old Tyree T. Smith, both of Clarion:

– Riot-Intent To Commit Felony, Felony 3

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

The charges stem from an incident on November 7 on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.

According to a criminal complaint, between 4:54 p.m. and 7:26 p.m. on November 7, 2019, Leteesha VanRiper and Tyree T. Smith, and six other individuals were involved in a brawl that occurred at the above-described location.

The complaint notes the area in which the incidents occurred was surrounded by apartment buildings; the neighbors were alarmed and videotaped the incident.

The charges were filed against VanRiper and Smith through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on December 20.

VanRiper was arraigned in front of Judge Quinn at 9:11 a.m. on January 6.

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on February 25 with Judge Quinn presiding.

According to court documents, Smith has not yet been arraigned.

