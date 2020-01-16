Violet “Vi” L. Sheaffer, 101, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born February 12, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Alice (Kell) Orris.

She was married to the love of her life, Lester E. Sheaffer; he preceded her in death on December 25, 1982.

For 16 years, Vi worked as a Dietary Aide for Polk Center.

In her spare time, she could often be found in her gardens or visiting with her neighbors. She also loved a good shopping trip and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A woman of great faith, Vi loved going to her church, the Good Hope Lutheran Church, when she was able. She also was a member of the Eastern Star.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Donna F. Sheaffer of Franklin, and Ronda A. Trentini of Cocoa, FL.

In addition to her parents and husband, Vi was preceded in death by her son, Trooper Ray Sheaffer; and by her two sisters, Alberta Adair and Florine Callahan.

Services for Vi were private at the convenience of the family at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Vi was laid to rest next to her husband at the Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made in Violet’s honor to the Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

