Wildcat Uniforms Approved, Pending C-L Reaffirmation

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area School Board on Tuesday night unanimously approved an order for new uniforms and helmets for the Clarion Area Clarion-Limestone North Clarion Football Cooperative, but Clarion Area will not place the order until C-L votes for reaffirmation of the co-op agreement at the C-L Board’s Wednesday night meeting.

The uniforms from Demans, in Brookville, would include Varsity and Junior High School at a total cost of $23,652.50, with Clarion Area and C-L each paying $11,826.25. Helmets from Sportsman’s in Johnstown would cost a total of $8,542.95. Clarion would pay $ 7,375.70 and C-L paying $1,167.25. The total cost of the uniforms and helmets is $32,195.45, with Clarion Area paying $14,201.95 and C-L paying $12,993.50.

Following the meeting, Superintendent Joe Carrico was asked what will happens if C-L wouldn’t approve a reaffirmation of the remaining four years of the agreement.

“We would get back together and see how we’re going to move forward,” said Carrico. ‘We are assuming, hopeful, and optimistic that North Clarion, C-L, and Clarion have all had great experiences with the cooperative, the kids are happy by and large, the parents seem happy, and communities think that this has been a very successful program. We’re asking for an affirmation before we move forward because it is a fairly significant purchase. If we have to, we will go with Plan B.”

School Board members voting included Hugh Henry, Braxton White, Shane Kriebel, Todd Bauer, Dave Estadt, Todd MacBeth, Julie McCormick, Sara Robertson, and Zachary Shekell.

Personnel actions included the following:

Resignation of Tracy Park – Paraprofessional effective 1/13/2020

Tracy Park – Paraprofessional effective 1/13/2020 Retirements of Karen Black – Paraprofessional – Effective last day of school tentative June 1, 2020, and Larry Klingensmith – Custodial – Effective June 30, 2020

Karen Black – Paraprofessional – Effective last day of school tentative June 1, 2020, and Larry Klingensmith – Custodial – Effective June 30, 2020 Appointment of Dave Constantino – Assistant Softball Coach – Step 1 – $2120

Dave Constantino – Assistant Softball Coach – Step 1 – $2120 Approved Volunteers Softball : Kaitlyn Wenner, John Stroup, Matt Best, and Tony Vega; Play: Nate Blachier; Weight Training : Duane Schmader

Other business included:

Appointed Christy Logue, Logue & Urik as Solicitor, at an hourly rate of $175.00 for General School Counsel.

Approved Odysseyware as a cyber program option for Clarion Area students.

Approved an agreement with Keystone SMILES to provide Alternative Programs for Disruptive Youth (AEDY) as needed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school term.

Approved selling of old cameras at $300.00 per unit and purchasing nine new cameras used on school buses.

