William James Simpson Jr

Thursday, January 16, 2020 @ 06:01 PM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Simpson PicWilliam James Simpson Jr, 57 of Brook Rd, Clarion died January 15, 2020.

Born August 8, 1962, in Butler, PA he was the son of William James Simpson Sr and Bonnie Ann Seybert Simpson, both preceded him in death.

He was self-employed throughout his life, proud owner of Wyman Garage Doors, a family company that originated in East Brady. He also had built many beautiful custom homes in Western PA.

Jim was an active member of Clarion Masonic Lodge 277 Free and Accepted Masons serving two years as Worshipful Master and then serving as Secretary. He was a member of the Pittsburgh Shrine

Jim was an active member of the UCC of Rimersburg, he loved hunting, fishing and anything outdoors including skydiving.

Jim was married on August 15, 2015, to Roberta Danelorich who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, William James “Jimmy” Simpson of East Brady and Matthew Danelorich of Florida, Four daughters, Chinelle, Victoria, Laura and Faith, one brother, Jerry Lee Simpson of East Brady and six grandchildren, Landon, Austin, Arika, Aubrey, Averey, and Alex.

Two Nieces Cheyenne and Jocelyn and a nephew Aiden.

Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory, 330 Wood St, Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers, and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


