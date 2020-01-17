17 Teams Accept Get*Fit 2020 Challenge

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Get*Fit 2020 Challenge is off to a good start.

Kristy Droske, owner of No Excuses Gym, told exploreClarion.com, “Seventeen teams have accepted the Get*Fit 2020 Challenge.

“This challenge is to encourage participants to create healthier lifestyle choices that are realistic and sustainable for the long run – not just for the event.”

Introduction to the teams:

– 3 Bald Guys and a Lady – Caboosse Cutters – Family Flab – Hakuna Mutabas – Lean Queens – Mission Slimpossible – Nirvana Nails – Not Fast, Just Furious – Potato Chicks – Potato Chicks II – Revenge of the Herd – Scale Slaughterers – Slimpsons – The Chunky Bunch – The Haskell House – The Sumo Shredders – Withering A-Weigh

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:

The Number One thing to address as you start into a journey of improving your health and wellness is to…HYDRATE – HYDRATE – and then HYDRATE some more.

Straight, good old “H2O.”

This is of the utmost importance in any and all fitness or weight loss ventures. At least half your body weight in ounces is the minimum. This doesn’t include water that is “in” other drinks.

Well, there’s water in Mountain Dew, but that sure wouldn’t count!!!!

Be Smart.

If you struggle with water, try adding a little natural flavor, a few fresh fruits, cucumber, mint leaves… yum! You can use water as a counterbalance to help kick other bad habits… like only allowing yourself one coffee per three glasses of water, etc.

~Kristy

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Two results.

No Excuses Training & Coaching

Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.

