 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

17 Teams Accept Get*Fit 2020 Challenge

Friday, January 17, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

no-excuses-kristyCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Get*Fit 2020 Challenge is off to a good start.

Kristy Droske, owner of No Excuses Gym, told exploreClarion.com, “Seventeen teams have accepted the Get*Fit 2020 Challenge.

“This challenge is to encourage participants to create healthier lifestyle choices that are realistic and sustainable for the long run – not just for the event.”

Introduction to the teams:

– 3 Bald Guys and a Lady

– Caboosse Cutters

– Family Flab

– Hakuna Mutabas

– Lean Queens

– Mission Slimpossible

– Nirvana Nails

– Not Fast, Just Furious

– Potato Chicks

– Potato Chicks II

– Revenge of the Herd

– Scale Slaughterers

– Slimpsons

– The Chunky Bunch

– The Haskell House

– The Sumo Shredders

– Withering A-Weigh

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:

The Number One thing to address as you start into a journey of improving your health and wellness is to…HYDRATE – HYDRATE – and then HYDRATE some more.

Straight, good old “H2O.”

This is of the utmost importance in any and all fitness or weight loss ventures. At least half your body weight in ounces is the minimum. This doesn’t include water that is “in” other drinks.

Well, there’s water in Mountain Dew, but that sure wouldn’t count!!!!

Be Smart.

If you struggle with water, try adding a little natural flavor, a few fresh fruits, cucumber, mint leaves… yum! You can use water as a counterbalance to help kick other bad habits… like only allowing yourself one coffee per three glasses of water, etc.

~Kristy

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Two results.

No Excuses Training & Coaching
Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.