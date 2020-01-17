A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 20. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday – Rain showers, snow showers and sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 4pm, then rain, possibly mixed with snow showers between 4pm and 5pm, then rain showers after 5pm. High near 38. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Saturday Night – Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 11pm. Low around 18. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 22. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

M.L.King Day – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 23. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

