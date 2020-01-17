 

Featured Local Event

Brookville Moves Ultimate Duals to Friday

Friday, January 17, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

103-Pouunds-Owen-Reinsel-Brookville-Byrent-Johnson-Port-Allegany-Bakaysa-BROOKVILLE, Pa. (D9Sports) – Because of the anticipated weather forecast Saturday, Brookville has moved the Ultimate Duals up a day to Friday.

(Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

The new schedule will start at 4 p.m. with Chestnut Ridge taking on Brookville and Burrell wrestling Reynolds. Then at 5:30 p.m., Chestnut Ridge and Burrell will wrestle while Brookville and Reynolds will square off. Finally, at 7:30 p.m. Chestnut Ridgway will take on Reynolds and Brookville will wrestle Burrell.

lutons_485x75_20160128204935
District 9 wrestling coverage on exporeClarion.com is brought to you by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.


