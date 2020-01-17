Clarion U./Edinboro Move Saturday Basketball Games to Friday

CLARION, Pa. – Due to expected inclement weather, the Clarion University men’s and women’s basketball teams are changing their weekend schedule against Edinboro.

(Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Saturday’s planned road doubleheader will now take place on Friday, January 17. Tip-off of the women’s game is slated for 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game following directly after with a tentative 7:30 p.m. tip.

