Clarion/Keystone Basketball Teams Set for Hoops for Hope 2020 to Raise Money for Clarion Cancer Center

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – The Clarion and Keystone basketball programs are gearing up for another exciting night of basketball and a great opportunity to raise money for the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital Friday, January 24.

Clarion will be hosting Keystone that night in the Fifth annual Hoopes for Hope Fundraiser with the junior high boys team (junior high girls is no longer in season), the boys’ and girls’ junior varsity games (if both teams have enough players to field JV teams) and the boys’ and girls’ varsity games all slated to be played.

Basketball begins at 3:15 p.m. with junior high boys’ basketball action. Then the girls’ and boys’ JV match-ups will begin at 5:00 p.m. The varsity girls will square off at 6:30 p.m. with the varsity boys’ game beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Between the two varsity games, the JV and varsity players will join forces on the court to form a human ribbon honoring cancer survivors.

All cancer survivors attending the event will have free admission. There will be many off-the-court activities such as a chance to win gift baskets, 3-point contests, a full concession stand, and 50/50 games.

