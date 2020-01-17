Intelligent.com Names Clarion University ‘Best in the Northeast’

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University was named “Best in the Northeast” in Intelligent.com’s list of the top 60 Most Affordable Online Colleges in the United States.

Overall, Clarion was ranked 16th in the United States. It is the only school in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education to make the list.

“We reviewed over 250 institutions to determine which schools were the most affordable, based on the cost-per-credit tuition rates,” a news release by Intelligent.com stated.

“In addition to cost, we evaluated these colleges on the basis of reputation, faculty, flexibility and course strength. All schools have regional accreditation, which assures a high standard of quality.”

