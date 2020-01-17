 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Intelligent.com Names Clarion University ‘Best in the Northeast’

Friday, January 17, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

clarion-u-new-2CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University was named “Best in the Northeast” in Intelligent.com’s list of the top 60 Most Affordable Online Colleges in the United States.

Overall, Clarion was ranked 16th in the United States. It is the only school in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education to make the list.

“We reviewed over 250 institutions to determine which schools were the most affordable, based on the cost-per-credit tuition rates,” a news release by Intelligent.com stated.

“In addition to cost, we evaluated these colleges on the basis of reputation, faculty, flexibility and course strength. All schools have regional accreditation, which assures a high standard of quality.”


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.