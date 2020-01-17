Former Venango County Woman Accused of Trying to Build Bomb Inside Walmart

TAMPA, Florida (EYT) – A former Venango County woman was arrested in Florida after she allegedly attempted to build a bomb inside a Walmart store.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, 37-year-old Emily Stallard, a former Reno, Venango County resident, is facing charges of attempted arson of a structure, fire bombing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse, and battery on a law enforcement officer following an incident inside a Walmart store.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the incident allegedly occurred shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, at a Walmart at 2701 E. Fletcher Avenue in the Tampa area, when a security guard took note of Stallard roaming the store, with a child, while opening items she had not paid for, including “flammable materials, projectiles, and matches.”

The guard notified the Sheriff’s Office and also reached out to an off-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer who happened to be inside the store at the time.

According to Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister, Stallard had items at her disposal to cause mass destruction.

“Had it not been for an alert off-duty law enforcement officer and a watchful security staff at Walmart, she may have followed through with her plans to cause an explosion inside the store,” Chronister said in a statement.

As of Tuesday, Stallard, who currently resides in Tampa, was being held in the Hillsborough County Jail in lieu of $8,500.00 bail.

