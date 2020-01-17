Shippenville Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville woman was transported to Clarion Hospital following a crash on Route 322 in Paint Township on Tuesday.

Clarion-based State Police were called to the scene of the crash on U.S. 322 near Kiser Wagner Road in Paint Township around 5:14 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14.

According to police, a 2016 Fiat driven by 54-year-old Sharon A. Weaver-Floyd of Clarion, crashed into the back of a 2019 Ford Explorer, operated by 39-year-old Tamera L. Fitzsimmons, of Shippenville.

Police say Fitzsimmons was traveling west on Route 322 and came to a complete stop for a vehicle ahead that was making a left-hand turn. Weaver-Floyd was also traveling west behind Fitzsimmon’s vehicle and was unable get stopped in time.

Weaver-Floyd’s vehicle struck the rear of the Fitzsimmon’s vehicle.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported Fitzsimmons to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

She was using a seat belt.

Weaver-Floyd was also using a seat belt and was not injured.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

Weaver-Floyd was charged with a traffic violation.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance, and Mark’s Towing assisted at the scene.

