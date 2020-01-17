 

Police Report Suspected DUI-Related Rollover Crash in Howe Township

Friday, January 17, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Police-night2HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a suspected DUI-related crash occurred on Wednesday evening in Howe Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 6:09 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 27-year-old Morgo R. Belliveau, of Hiram, Ohio, was driving a 2006 Saturn Vue north on Blue Jay Creek Road in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say Belliveau failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway and exited the road to the right, which caused her vehicle to rollover and come to a final rest off the right side of the roadway.

According to police, further crash investigation determined that Belliveau was under the influence of alcohol.

Belliveau was not wearing a seat belt. She was not injured and refused EMS treatment.

Belliveau’s passenger, 34-year-old Michael A. Mitzel, of Hiram, Ohio, was not wearing a seat belt, but was also not injured and refused EMS treatment.

Belliveau was then transported to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.

Charges are pending test results.


