Sligo Residents Face Charges After Domestic Altercation Turns Violent

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Sligo residents are facing assault charges after a domestic altercation turned violent earlier this week.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 56-year-old Brian William Ochs and 56-year-old Laura Fern Anthony, both of Sligo.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:10 p.m. on Monday, January 13, Brian Ochs and Laura Anthony engaged in a verbal altercation at a residence on Huckleberry Ridge Road in Sligo, Piney Township, Clarion County.

According to the complaint, Anthony reported that Ochs kicked her in the ribs which knocked her across the room, and she struck her head during the fall, causing a laceration to her head. She also told police that Ochs punched her in the face, causing a visible injury to her right eye and lip.

Ochs stated that Anthony punched him with a closed fist on the left side of his face, on the left ear, ribs, and back area, causing injury. Ochs also reported that Anthony kicked him on the legs and groin, causing injury, and scraped his right arm and neck, the complaint states.

Ochs and Anthony were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:45 a.m. and 2:15 a.m., respectively, on Tuesday, January 14, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $2,500.00 monetary bail, Anthony was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Ochs is currently free on a $2,500.00 surety bond posted by a private party.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, with Judge Miller presiding.

