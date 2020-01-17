Southern Clarion County Little League Holding Registration Sunday, Also Online

Rimersburg, Pa. – The Southern Clarion County Little League (Rimersburg/Sligo/East Brady area) will hold early bird registration from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19 at the Rimersburg Community Building.

Divisions for the 2020 season include baseball and softball for ages 5 to 16.

Early registration is $30 per player with a $60 maximum registration fee for a family. Fundraiser information will also be available.

Players may also register online at www.SouthernClarionCountyLL.org. The early registration fee is available online through February 2.

