SPONSORED: Randy & Bob’s Auto Body Offers Auto Collision Repair Tips
CHICORA, Pa. – If you are in need of auto body repair give Randy and Bob’s Auto Body in Chicora a call.
We depend on our vehicles for everything – getting to work, shuttling the kids to practice, running errands, taking vacations, and more. So, when our vehicle is involved in an accident, our entire lives are put on hold. It’s a hassle to deal with auto repairs, rentals, insurance, estimates, etc. You no longer feel in control, and the stress can be overwhelming. At Randy & Bob’s Auto Body, they do everything they can to take that stress out of the situation. Their focus is always to get your car and your life back in order ASAP. YOU are our #1 priority!
The Collision Repair & Insurance Industry has changed and will continue to change – but THEY are not changing. Randy & Bob’s Auto Body would like to handle your repair process for you, from beginning to end including setting up a rental vehicle for you if needed. Please call them FIRST from the moment you have an accident or misfortune. They can arrange a tow truck, work with your insurance company to help expedite your claim quickly, handle your rental car needs, and of course – repair your vehicle. They want your experience with this unfortunate situation to be as hassle free as possible. Randy & Bob’s Auto Body says, “Let’s not meet again by accident, but instead be prepared for one if it occurs!”
KNOW YOUR RIGHTS AS A CAR OWNER & PROTECT YOURSELF!
YOU have the right to choose where to repair your vehicle, the insurance company will make suggestions or may tell you that you MUST go to a certain place, but the choice is completely and entirely 100% up to YOU!!
Do you already have an insurance claim number? Call and provide it to them and they can expedite your repairs and work with the insurance company directly.
Your car is the second largest investment you’re likely to make. Preserve its value and your safety by having it repaired professionally. Randy & Bob’s is I-CAR Gold Class certified and invests in education, training for our technicians, and modern technology, equipment, & supplies.
Differences in repair estimates are common. A lower estimate may not include ALL necessary work. If you’re not sure why an estimate is different from another you’ve received, please feel free to call them and they will be happy to review it with you.
Not turning in a claim through your insurance?? No problem, Randy and Bob’s Auto Body knows how to handle that also, call them!
Please remember to call Randy & Bob’s FIRST – they are your advocates as a car owner. When in doubt, show up and walk through our front door and we will welcome you with open arms and answer all your questions – let them show you how easy vehicle repairs can be if you select the right collision repair facility!
Randy & Bob’s Auto Body is located at 1120 Oneida Valley Road, Chicora, PA 16025
For more information, call 724-282-2933 or visit www.randyandbobs.com.
