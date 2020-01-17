 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Representative Donna Oberlander Announces Scholarship Opportunities For High School Seniors

Friday, January 17, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

oberlander croppedCLARION CO., Pa. – State Representative Donna Oberlander has announced scholarship opportunities for high school seniors.

Students interested in receiving financial assistance to help pay for college can now apply for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Scholarship.

Each year the program awards a four-year scholarship to two students preparing for post-secondary education. It is open to graduating high school seniors who are Pennsylvania residents with plans to attend a Pennsylvania college, university, or career school as a full-time student.

The application is available through the foundation’s website here.

The application deadline is March 1, 2020.

The scholarship is privately funded by individual and corporate donors; no tax or other public funds are used.

Scholarships are awarded through an independent panel of judges chosen by the foundation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.