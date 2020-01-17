State Representative Donna Oberlander Announces Scholarship Opportunities For High School Seniors

CLARION CO., Pa. – State Representative Donna Oberlander has announced scholarship opportunities for high school seniors.

Students interested in receiving financial assistance to help pay for college can now apply for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Scholarship.

Each year the program awards a four-year scholarship to two students preparing for post-secondary education. It is open to graduating high school seniors who are Pennsylvania residents with plans to attend a Pennsylvania college, university, or career school as a full-time student.

The application is available through the foundation’s website here.

The application deadline is March 1, 2020.

The scholarship is privately funded by individual and corporate donors; no tax or other public funds are used.

Scholarships are awarded through an independent panel of judges chosen by the foundation.

