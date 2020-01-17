Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Friday, January 17, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
Jan. 16 basketball scores.
BOYS
NTL
Coudersport 65, Smethport 33
Cameron County 77, Northern Potter 46
Otto-Eldred 62, Oswayo Valley 36
Austin 47, Galeton 37
NON-CONFERENCE
Marion Center 41, DuBois Central Catholic 34
Johnsonburg 86, Port Allegany 44
GIRLS
AML
Ridgway 36, Elk County Catholic 31
