Today – Rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 3pm, then rain and snow between 3pm and 5pm, then rain after 5pm. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 38. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Tonight – Rain showers before 9pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 9pm and 11pm, then snow showers likely after 11pm. Low around 19. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 22. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

M.L.King Day – A slight chance of snow showers before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

