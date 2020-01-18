Boys’ Hoops: Redbank Valley Tops Union; Clarion Beats NC; C-L, Keystone, A-C Valley Win

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Chris Marshall scored a game-high 17 points to lead visiting Redbank Valley to a 53-44 win over Union.

(Photo of Redbank Valley’s Chris Marshall. Photo by Mike Maslar)

Owen Magagnotti added 13 points for the Bulldogs with Bryson Bain scoring 12 points.

Truman Vereb paced Union with 16 points and seven rebounds while Karter Vogle added 11 points and Isaac Saylor 10 points.

CLARION 64, NORTH CLARION 36

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – Visiting Clarion used a strong second half to pull away from North Clarion, 64-36.

The Bobcats led by three, 25-22, at halftime but outscored the Wolves 39-14 in the second half including 15-4 in the third quarter to secure the easy win.

Cal German scored eight of his game-high 21 points in the third quarter and had 15 of his points after halftime to lead the Bobcats. He also added seven rebounds in the win.

Skylar Rhoades chipped in a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds for Clarion while adding four assists and four steals, Hunter Craddock just missed a double-double with nine points and a game-high 14 rebounds and Nick Frederick chipped in eight points and five boards.

Drew Gatesman led North Clarion with 12 points with Collin Schmader adding seven.

A-C VALLEY 60, MONITEAU 53

FOXBURG, Pa. – Levi Orton exploded for 38 points while adding eight rebounds to lead A-C Valley past visiting Moniteau, 60-53.

Eddie Stevanus added 12 points and eight boards for the Falcons with Eli Penny chipping in eight points and six assists.

Quinton Scriven scored 18 points for Moniteau with Mason Mershimer adding 11 and Ethan McDeavitt nine.

KEYSTONE 85, FOREST AREA 48

TIONESTA, Pa. – Led by a game-high 21 points and four steals from Troy Johnson, Keystone had five players reach double digits in an 85-48 win over Forest Area at West Forest.

Cam Easton added a career-best 13 points for the Panthers with Andrew Lauer scoring 12 and Brandon Pierce and Colin Say 10 each. Gavin Hogue also added seven points in the win. Say and Logan Sell each had four assists.

Franklin Meals paced Forest Area with 16 points, Noah Burke added nine points, Jullian Gillenwater eight and Allen Johnston seven.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 82, CRANBERRY 56

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Deion Deas scored 24 points and added four assists to lead Clarion-Limestone to an 82-56 win over visiting Cranberry.

Hayden Callen added 17 points, seven rebounds, six steals and two blocks for the Lions with Jordan Hesdon added 15 points and five steals, Mitch Knepp 12 points and three steals and Curvin Goheen eight points.

Matt McQuaide scored 20 points for Cranberry with JT Stahlman adding 12 points and Cam Russell eight points.

KARNS CITY 68, VENANGO CATHOLIC 39

OIL CITY, Pa. – Freshman Micah Rupp and Eric Booher each had career highs while recording double-doubles to help shorthanded Karns City to a 68-39 win at Venango Catholic.

Rupp scored 22 points and added 12 rebounds with Booher adding 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Gremlins, who were without both Chase Beighley and Nathan Waltman Friday night due to injuries.

Luke Garing also had six points and nine rebounds for Karns City with Ethan McElroy handing out eight assists to go with two points in the win. Cole Sherwin also scored eight points for the Gremlins.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.