BREAKING NEWS: Tractor-Trailer Rollover Shuts Down I-80 Westbound

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer rollover has shut down a portion of Interstate 80 West in Clarion County.

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Clarion County 9-1-1 said the call came in at 8:43 a.m. on Saturday for an accident on I-80 westbound near Exit 62.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Shippenville Ambulance, Clarion Hospital EMS, and PSP Clarion were dispatched to the scene.

PennDOT was also called for assistance.



(Photo above by Joseph Hinderliter.)

According to PSP Clarion, the roadway is closed at the 61 1/2 mile marker. Traffic is being routed off the roadway at Exit 64 (Clarion/New Bethlehem) and routed back on at Exit 60 (Shippenville).

A representative of PSP Clarion said that multiple vehicles were involved in the collision.

Traffic backups are being reported on multiple area roadways as a result of the accident.

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this BREAKING NEWS story.

