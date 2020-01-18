 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Snickerdoodle Blondie Bars

Saturday, January 18, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Make these unique blondie bars for a weekend treat!

Snickerdoodle Blondie Bars

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened
2 cups packed brown sugar
3 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 large eggs, room temperature
2-2/3 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt

Topping:

1-1/2 teaspoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~Cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in vanilla and eggs, one at a time.

~In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, spices, and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Spread into a greased 9-inch square baking pan.

~Mix topping ingredients; sprinkle over top. Bake until set and golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars.


