Clarion U. Men’s Hoops Snag Road Win in Historically Tough Venue at Edinboro

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion men’s basketball team hit the road Friday night, putting up a dominating performance, cruising past Edinboro 93-81.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

The Golden Eagles improve their record to 3-14, 2-9 on the young season, while the Fighting Scots fall to 5-10, 2-9.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to an early 27-18 lead halfway through the first half and never trailed in the ball game from the opening tip as the Blue and Gold built a lead as large as 12 before heading into the half leading 47-38.

Two Golden Eagles out together 20 point performances with Kaison Branch scoring 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbing four rebounds, while Stevan Rodriguez added 20 points on 3=of-8 shooting with seven boards. Rodriguez picked up the majority of his points from the charity stripe going 12-of-13.

Freshman Aaron Hilzendeger shot 6-of-13, netting 16 points and grabbing three rebounds.

Elijah Cottrill notched another strong performance playing heads up all night long dishing out a team-high seven assists to go along with 12 points in 36 minutes played.

Mason Mraz returned to the court and had stellar performance knocking down 3-of-7 shots for 10 points while grabbing two boards.

Even though Edinboro controlled the glass all night grabbing 44 rebounds as a team, compared to Clarion’s 39 the Blue and Gold were still able to command the lead all night long.

Five Golden Eagles scored in double digits, shooting just under 5211% from the field. Successful from the free-throw line all night the blue and gold went 21-26 from the charity stripe, good enough for close to 81%. From beyond the arc, Clarion also shot 50% helping them build a large enough lead over the Fighting Scots to control the narrative.

Clarion will return home after a one-game road stint on January 22nd when they host Bloomsburg University. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

